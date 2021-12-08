FLASHBACK: Moesha, Hajia4Real, Afia Schwarzenegger, others embarrassed at Cardi B presser

American rapper, Cardi B

Exactly two years ago, American rapper Cardi B landed in Ghana, West Africa for the first time and made some enemies for herself over a mix-up.

A controversial meet and greet session with Cardi left a tall list of Ghanaian female celebrities disappointed as she never turned up due to a miscommunication.



The likes of Moesha, Hajia4Real, Afia Schwarzenegger, Salma Mumin, Efia Odo, Fantana, Sister Derby were among those trolled on social media after failing to see the American singer.



Read the full story originally published on December 8, 2019, on Ghanaweb



The tall list of Ghanaian celebrities and journalists who thronged Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Sunday afternoon, for the Cardi B ‘meet and greet’ session were shocked to the marrow and left the venue in utmost disappointment after the American pop star failed to show up.



Cardi B who is expected to perform at the ‘Livespot X Festival’ was scheduled to engage some Ghanaian celebrities and the media after she landed at the Kotoka International Airport around 1:30 pm but was conspicuously missing in action.



Celebrities who had received invitation from organisers of the event, left the venue after waiting in vain for more than six hours.

“Okay so after waiting since 12 noon. @iamcardib's people say the meet and greet will happen at 8.30 just before she goes to the stadium for the concert. I just hope my ampesi is not cold when I get home. Away bus. Wasted Sunday,” a tweet from blogger Ameyaw Debrah read.



Although he seems to have taken it ‘cool’, TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger and socialite Hajia4Real are mad at the development and have fumed with rage.



In a video clip shared on Instagram, Hajia4Real said: “I am really hurt. I am so so disappointed. You know I was officially invited alongside with other celebrities to come and have a meet and greet with Cardi B but guess what? The organizers didn’t even let her show up, I came to the pool side and where she was chewing khebab. Yeah, it’s so embarrassing, like I’m sorry, all the celebrities that came out, sorry to you guys, sorry to me. We deserve better like this is really really sad. You know, I am a fan that is why I agreed to be here but I was treated anyhow.”



Among the showbiz personalities who were present were Salma Mumin, Efia Odo, Becca, Moesha, Sista Derby, Akuapem Poloo, Wendy Shay and Fantana.



