FLASHBACK: My fans will vote me as president if I become a flagbearer – Afia Schwarzenegger teases critics

Female comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger on November 1, 2017, stated that her fans are very loyal they could vote for her to win the presidential election.

This comes after she was given an award at the 2017 Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP).



Afia Schwarzenegger won an Award at last Saturday's Radio and Television Personality Awards but her award has received a lot of criticism as many believe the comedienne did not deserve the award.



Though the organisers have defended their award to her explaining that it was based on a public vote, the criticisms have not gone away.

Reacting to the criticisms, Afia Schwarzenegger has mocked her critics saying her fans are so loyal that they would vote for her to become president if she were to be made flagbearer.



In a Facebook video, she thanked her fans for shocking Ghanaians with their votes for her.



