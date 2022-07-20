FLASHBACK: My wife was a virgin when we met – Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame and wife

On January 18, 2016, Okyeame Kwame, in a social media post, praised his wife for being a virgin before they got married.

He made this known while they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.



Read the full story originally published on January 18, 2016 by classfmonline.com.



Okyeame Kwame has penned some sweet words for his wife describing her as a virtuous woman, who kept her chastity until the two met and got married.



The pair are celebrating their seventh marriage anniversary and the Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year in 2004 says his soul partner, Annica Nsiah-Apau, has been a solid rock, who pushed him to success in his music career.



In a message posted on his Facebook wall, the CEO of One Mic Entertainment stated: “When I met Anni 11 years ago, she was 22 years and still a virgin. For a beautiful, attractive, classy, curvy young woman to stay on this path even when she was young, I am rest assured that infidelity is not part of this argument. (m’ada koraa).

If ever I see a text message on her phone that says ‘last night was great’ my reply will be ‘you have the wrong number pls’.”



Okyeame Kwame also showered a lot of praise on his wife, pointing out six other reasons why he will forever love her.



According to him, his wife is very understanding, hardworking, optimistic, provides home support, sacrifices for their marriage, and fights for their success.



Okyeame Kwame and Annica are blessed with two children: a boy and a girl. The couple together owns Firm Bridges Communications, a public relations company.



Okyeame Kwame is also a partner of Horseman Shoes, a local shoe manufacturing company, which is gradually gaining international recognition.

Since 2015, he has been a brand ambassador for My African Union, My Voice campaign launched by the African Union in Addis Ababa, as part of the activities of the "State of the Union" (SoTU) – a pan-African Civil Society Organisations project, which is currently being implemented in African countries including Ghana.



