FLASHBACK: Presidential staffer dragged to CHRAJ for allegedly blowing US$20K at birthday of Afia Schwar’s sons

On September 22, 2021, reports were rife that a presidential staffer had been dragged to CHRAJ by one Eric Adjei for allegedly giving Afia Schwarzenegger’s sons twenty thousand dollars.

Dominic Oppong Adjei alias ‘Konkonsa’ has been dragged to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to be investigated for displaying huge sums of money at the birthday party organized for Afia Schwarzenegger’s sons.



Mr. Adjei is alleged to have gifted a whopping $20,000 to James Ian Geiling Heerdegan and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling, at their birthday party organized on August 22, 2021.



Following the development, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who wonders how an ordinary staffer could churn out such a huge sum of money has petitioned CHRAJ to look into the matter.



According to a GHPage report, Eric Adjei charged CHRAJ to investigate the source of Mr Dominic Oppong Adjei’s lavish lifestyle despite reports that presidential staffers have not been paid in 8 months.



Although it is unclear when the petition was submitted to CHRAJ, portions of it read, “I am submitting this petition invoking article 218 (a) of the 1992 constitution, which provides Commission Of Human Right and Administrative Justice to investigate complaints of violations of fundamental rights and freedoms, injustice, corruption, abuse of power, and unfair treatment of any person by a public officer in the exercise of his official duties



“This action has been necessitated by the recent opulence and displace of wealth and open public utterances on the media about his riches uncharacteristic of him in the immediate past."



It further added, "A video that has gone viral on social media reveals that the Presidential staffer (public officer) gifted a physical cash price supposed to be $10,000 each to two gentlemen totaling $20,000.00 at a birthday party of the children of celebrity comedian Afia Schwarzenegger held in Accra a few weeks ago."



17th September, 2021

THE COMMISSIONER



COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHT AND ADMINISTRATIVE JUSTICE



ACCRA – GHANA



Dear Sir,



PETITION TO INVESTIGATE MR. DOMINIC OPPONG ADJEI ALIAS (KONKONSA) ON SOURCES FOR FUNDING FOR QUESTIONABLE DONATIONS, ACQUISITION OF PROPERTIES AND LUXURIOUS CARS



I am a Ghanaian citizen, resident in Sunyani in the Bono Region of Ghana and hereby petition your outfit for institute investigations into the above subject matter.



I am submitting this petition invoking article 218 (a) of the 1992 constitution, which provides Commission Of Human Right and Administrative



Justice to investigate complaints of violations of fundamenta rights and freedoms, injustice, corruption, abuse of power and unfair treatment of any person by a public officer in the exercise of his official duties.



Mr Dominic Oppong Adjei ALIAS KONKONSA is a public officer and works at the Office of The President (Jubliee House) under the Transport directorate.



This action has been necessitated by the recent opulence displace of wealth and open public utterances on the media about his riches uncharacteristic of him in the immediate past.

As established by law, the Commission is clothed with the legal garment to investigate the source of wealth by public officials and subject same through strict scrutiny to ensure wealth gained is not as a result of corruption, bribery or any illegitimate act.



A video which has gone viral on social media reveals that, the Presidential staffer (public officer) gifted a physical cash price supposed to be $10,000 each to two gentleman totaling $20,000.00 at a birthday party of the children of celebrity comedian Afia Schwarzenegger held in Accra few weeks ago.



To add to that, my checks reveals that this same person has constructed an ultra modern police station at Mile 7 for the good of the community.



As a matter of fact, most presidential staffers have not been paid for the last 8 months hence making the source Of funding for these gestures by Mr Dominic very questionable and must be investigated.



Information gathered from Mr Dominic Oppong Adjei’s house reveals the acquisition of luxurious vehicles including Toyota V8 Land Cruisers, Mercedes Benz, Toyota Venza, Range Rover, etc



These luxurious cars were uncharacterized of him in the last 5 years when he was not a public officer.



I believe it is no misplace priority to investigate the source of funding for these cars.



To add to that, Mr Dominic Oppong Adjei is suspected to be using his office for his own private gain. He is using his influence as a public officer to do business at the office of the President.



The said video and all other relevant information are available upon request



Counting on your usual cooperation. In case of a reply, you can forward same to kwameadjei914@gmail.com

Yours Faithfully



Eric Adjei



024 436 0659



Cc



Chief of Staff



Office of the President



Jubliee House



Ghana – Accra



The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO)



Ghana – Accra

National Investigations Bureau



Ridge – Accra



Ghana



The Office of The Special Prosecutor



Labone – Accra



Ghana