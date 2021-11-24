FLASHBACK: Rocky Dawuni talks about his Grammy Awards nomination

A month ago, music icon Rocky Dawuni in a conversation with Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV's Bloggers' Forum spoke extensively about how he earned a Grammy Awards nomination.

Rocky Dawuni became the first Ghanaian to be nominated at the Grammys when his sixth album had a nomination in the Best Reggae Album category in the 2016 edition of the prestigious award scheme.



In his interview with Abrantepa, he touched on a number of issues including how Ghana can sell its music to the world, how he has been able to garner tremendous audience appeal around the world. The music legend also projected his latest EP “Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1” which he mentioned had been submitted for consideration.



Today, he has secured his second nomination at the Grammys with the EP. His competitors are:



Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert



Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +



Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition



About Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1



As communicated via his website, the 8 song EP explores the diversity of his “Afro Roots” sound fusing modern and traditional musical trends in Ghana and across the continent.



“Voice of Bunbon” is a diverse sonic experience with songs ranging from acoustic to beat driven anthems to cultural explorations utilizing aspects of Afrobeats, Highlife, Reggae, Soul and Pop and beyond.

The inspirational words to the songs focus on love, resilience, faith, joy and hope. Running through the EP is a theme of empowerment, urging the listeners to think critically on current issues.



Enjoy the show below.







