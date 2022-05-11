FLASHBACK: Shatta Wale is my favourite artiste in the world – Burnaboy

Burna Boy and Shatta Wale

Before the brawl between Shatta Wale and Burna Boy became a big topic in Ghana, the Nigerian giant in 2017 had approved the self-acclaimed Dancehall King as his favourite artiste in the world.

The 'Low' hitmaker in a post he shared said, “Apart from the fact that Shatta Wale is one of my best friends. He is my favourite artiste. So f* you if you don’t rate him”.



Previously performing under the name Bandana, the hitmaker achieved street credibility for his music at a time when Ghanaian Dancehall music was still heavily undeveloped. The star soon made headlines with his hit single ‘Moko Hoo‘ which featured fellow Ghanaian musician Tinny, which scored the star a Ghana Music Awards nomination in that same year.

Bandana later disappeared from the music scene, only to resurrect almost a decade after with a new name and identity – Shatta Wale. His return to the industry was followed up with a solid repertoire of hit songs in the last four years which immediately became THE street anthems.



Shatta Wale took back his rightful place in the music game with fan favourites such as ‘Dancehall King‘ and ‘Enter The Net’, loved by both the young and old, almost everyone. Shatta Wale wouldn’t stop getting nominated and winning awards.



He was adjudged the 2014 African Artiste of the Year at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards (USA) and also won The World Best New Entertainer at the 2014 International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).



In 2015, he won the Best Male Musician at the maiden edition of the GN Bank Awards (People’s Choice Awards) in Ghana. Watch the hosanna video below:



