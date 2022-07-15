FLASHBACK: Shut your big mouth – KK Fosu to Shatta Wale

KK Fosu suited in a flowery coloured print

On July 25, 2016, veteran highlife artiste, K.K Fosu insulted self-acclaimed Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, for tagging him as not smart. K.K. Fosu's comments was in response to an interview Shatta gave to Delay in which he mentioned older artists who, in his opinion, were musically superior.





“Yes, they weren’t business minded. I’m taking advantage of the fame I have now. If I’m no more famous, I want to be seen working for a big company somewhere. We are in an industry where people enjoy going abroad. Four years down the lane you see them and wonder what happened. I feel most of the things the critics say are just out of envy. I have seen the downfall of many artistes because they weren’t smart,” he noted.



Reacting to the comments on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, Saturday, KK Fosu had just a sentence for Shatta Wale.



“Somebody tell Shatta Wale to shut his big mouth,” he said. Meanwhile, rapper, Tic Tac has asked Shatta Wale to respect his [Tic Tac] brand instead of smearing it with mud.



“You have seen me doing some sort of business so in the end, that should tell you that he is just picking on people. He is the type who likes to talk about fellow artistes in the way he did. I have disclosed my achievements in many interviews so I don’t repeat myself. My style is not to try and be on air always and blow my horn… I find it a bit weird to come on TV without checking his facts properly…Per his definition of ‘smartness’, I don’t fall in that,” he told KMJ on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Friday.







ADA/BOG