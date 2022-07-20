FLASHBACK: Sister Deborah parties with 50 Cent, others in Miami

Sister Derby dressed in bikini

On July 8, 2015, Ghanaian female composer and socialite, Sister Derby, visited the United States of America. She was spotted hanging out with American A-list stars, 50 Cent, Ja Rule, and Floyd Mayweather, among others.



According to reports, she had visited Miami to celebrate 50 Cent's birthday in a strip club with some friends.





One stripper was celebrating her birthday too, so the MC asked the rapper to come on stage to show her some love and 50 Cent and his crew did just that.



Scrappy, Ja Rule and Young Buck were also present. Floyd Mayweather had been around to celebrate 50 Cent’s birthday with him. So the whole Money Team and G Unit are in Miami for a week.



