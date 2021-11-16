FLASHBACK: Slim Busterr lashes over Azonto claim

Musician, Slim Buster

In the period of who owned the azonto dance, Slim Buster stepped in to correct Sarkodie the dance moves are from the Ga people and an Ashanti-born can’t claim it.

Just when we thought the dust has settled over who owns the almighty Ghanaian dance, Slim Buster has stepped on Sarkodie’s toes over who actually brought the dance.



During a performance on TV3’s Music Music, Slim Busterr paused to interact with the audience. He said “Azonto is known to be a Ga dance therefore, how can an Asante-born claim to be the originator of the dance.”



This statement is in apparent response to the claim by the self-acclaimed fastest rapper in GH, Sarkodie’s claim that he created Azonto.

This action by Slim Busterr has left many music followers to wonder what Sarkodie’s response will be, knowing very well that the Obidiponbidi, will not leave matters concerning him to lie low.



Whatever the case may be, we are optimistic of a quick response from Sarkodie.



