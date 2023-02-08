FLASHBACK: Some feminists have body odour; they don’t take good care of themselves - A Plus

A Plus tackles feminists

On February 8, 2018, A Plus criticized feminists in Ghana, alleging that many of them have a bad odour coming from their bodies.

He said this in reference to some suggestions that males should help with the cooking at home rather than delegating all of the tasks to women.



Read the full story originally published on February 8, 2018, by atinkaonline.com.



Musician cum politician, A Plus, has slammed hardline feminists, adding that some of them don’t take good care of themselves.



His comment follows the raging cooking debate that has taken over social media in recent times.



Some hardline feminists have suggested that cooking for husbands is tantamount to slavery.



The suggestion has angered many Ghanaians, who have accused the so-called feminists of setting an agenda to wreck homes.

According to A Plus, some of these feminists don’t have time to take good care of themselves, let alone cook for other people.



“You see, 90% of the so-called feminists in this country have some body odour. It is not that they don't want to serve a man. They just don't want to serve. Not even themselves. They can't take care of their bodies, how do you expect them to take care of a man,” he said.



Read full statement:



What a friend asked me; Kwame I've not heard you say anything about this feminist nonsense oooo.



Me; Who put a gun to your head to marry a useless lazy woman who does not want to cook clean and take care of her own home and kids?



You see, 90% of the so-called feminist in this country have some body odour. It is not that they don't want to serve a man. They just don't want to serve. Not even themselves. They can't take care of their own body how do you expect them to take care of a man?

I know them. Go close to them. Especially their leaders. ?mo ho kankankankan. Etu fush fush fush fush. Tweaaa!!! They have some highly inflammable gasses circulating their "body atmosphere."



There are so many humble, beautiful and intelligent Ghanaian women out there who are ready to serve and know how to make a home out of a house. Look for them, love them and make them enjoy life forever.



When you find a good and humble woman, make sure she never cries. Even if she does it has to be tears of joy.



Forget all these white dross turns, brown lazy women…



ADA/BOG