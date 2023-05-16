FLASHBACK: The pressure is from your envy; let me rather inspire you – Mona4Reall to critics

Earlier in an interview with Zionfelix on January 27, 2022, Ghanaian singer cum socialite, Mona4reall, said her flamboyant lifestyle should inspire others and not make them grin with envy.

She said individuals who yearn for her kind of lifestyle or view her dealings with a negative mindset will end up bringing unnecessary pressure on themselves.



“I always say this, ‘You are the one giving yourself the pressure’. Honestly, if you look at my things, you look at what I do, what I post, and you view it with a negative mind. There’s where the jealousy comes in. I should rather inspire you. I don’t feel I am putting pressure on anybody. I should rather inspire them. If I can make it, you can make it as well.



"I have people I look up to. And when I see the things the post, I’ll be like, wow, Charley, I want to be like this. So it really depends on how you decide to view it. Don’t give yourself pressure. Pray to God to bless you so that you can also be wealthy. That’s all.”



Mona4reall had a lot to say to ZionFelix as they discussed her socialite lifestyle and how she maintains it. According to Mona4real, she is a hardworking woman who thrives to be better each day.



Hajia4reall also disclosed her principles to success. She believes that hard work, consistency and determination is all one needs to succeed. Not forgetting… the God factor.

“I am a very hardworking person. I am very consistent. If I put my mind to doing something, I make sure I do it. I just don’t talk. I do more action. So if you want to do something, put your mind into it and work. You reap what you sow. It’s just that."











