FLASHBACK: Those trying to be like me will be depressed – Moesha Budoung

Actress cum socialite, Moesha Buduong

On November 19, 2018, Moesha Bouduong advised people comparing their lifestyle to hers to refrain from doing so while listing her reasons.

According to the actress, when people start comparing themselves to her, it only leaves them sad and discontented with whatever they have.



Read the full story originally published on November 19, 2018, by mynewsgh.com.



Actress Moesha Bodoung has said that comparing yourself to her will just live you depressed. According to her, in life, people need to be content with whatever they have because that is the only way to be happy.

She indicated that comparing your life to that of others will always leave you unhappy and unsatisfied and could lead to depression. She said “Comparison is the thief joy, never compare yourself to others.



“If you are not grateful for who are and what you have, you will never be happy .unhappiness and depression comes when you focus on what u don’t have the happiest people on earth do not compare themselves to anyone.”



