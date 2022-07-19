0
Menu
Entertainment

FLASHBACK: Those trying to be like me will be depressed – Moesha Budoung

Moesha 321.png Actress cum socialite, Moesha Buduong

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On November 19, 2018, Moesha Bouduong advised people comparing their lifestyle to hers to refrain from doing so while listing her reasons.

According to the actress, when people start comparing themselves to her, it only leaves them sad and discontented with whatever they have.

Read the full story originally published on November 19, 2018, by mynewsgh.com.

Actress Moesha Bodoung has said that comparing yourself to her will just live you depressed. According to her, in life, people need to be content with whatever they have because that is the only way to be happy.

She indicated that comparing your life to that of others will always leave you unhappy and unsatisfied and could lead to depression. She said “Comparison is the thief joy, never compare yourself to others.

“If you are not grateful for who are and what you have, you will never be happy .unhappiness and depression comes when you focus on what u don’t have the happiest people on earth do not compare themselves to anyone.”

ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why John Boadu lost – Ken Agyapong explains
The only chairman who didn't join Wontumi's John Boadu 'endorsement'
Sam George 'mocks' Ephson's polls
Chairman Wontumi replies Ken Agyapong
Angry Suame artisans pelt Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water
I won’t accept any offer from Nana B - Titus-Glover
Maurice Ampaw attacks Kennedy Agyapong
Adwoa Safo opens up on her absenteeism
Nobody was parting with monies on congress grounds - Mac Manu
Ntim speaks like a preacher than a politician - Sekou Nkrumah
Related Articles: