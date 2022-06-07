FLASHBACK: Why Kelvyn Boy decided to snub Wendy Shay

Kelvyn boy

In 2019, social media was lit after Burniton Music Signee, Kelvyn Boy was captured in a viral social media video snubbing colleague musician Wendy Shay.

In the video, the “Ginger” singer was seen shaking hands with some colleagues of his at a joint press conference for Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy which was held on June 4 but ignored Wendy Shay when he got to her.



Read the full story originally published on 4 June 2019



The viral video of Burniton Music Group’s Kelvyn Boy ‘callously’ snubbing his colleague musician Wendy Shay during the joint press conference Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy today, June 4, after the two smoked the peace pipe has seen many people who have sighted the video ask the question if all is well between the two.



Well, if you are one of the many people who have been wondering, zionfelix.net has what may be considered as an answer to that question.

In an earlier interview of the “Ginger” singer before he made his way to the ShattaStone press conference, he expressed some disappointment in the fact that Wendy Shay walked home with the award of ‘New Artiste of The Year’ at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, a category he also had his eyes on.



He told Nana Romeo in the interview zionfelix.net monitored earlier on Accra FM’s mid-morning show that in as much as he had high hopes of winning the award, he is not too perturbed that he lost out because Wendy Shay deserves the award more.



Kelvyn Boy stressed that Wendy Shay needs the award more than he does because it will help make her relevant in the industry since he is already popular with about four hit songs under his name.



Even though his body language and mannerism in the studio spoke a message which was very contrary to the things he verbally uttered, he was very insistent that he was not worried.