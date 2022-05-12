FLASHBACK: Yes, I have a son who I nearly aborted - Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba and son

In 2012, Nana Aba Anamaoh 2012 disclosed that during her pregnancy with her son, she had thoughts of abortion but the only thing that stopped her from carrying it out was fear.

According to the ace journalist on Glitz magazine, she was haunted by the scary stories she had heard of the experiences of other people who had also gone through abortions, making it difficult for her to go ahead with it too.



Read the full story originally published on May 14, 2012 by newone.com.



Not many people are aware that award-winning news anchor for TV3, Nana Aba Anamoah, has a son who will soon be entering his teens. Yes, she does have a son; a handsome intelligent young boy whose father, reports say is an Accra-based businessman in his late 30s.



Nana Aba has, in what seems like her first interview about her son, speaking to Glitz Africa Magazine about him. The petite news anchor revealed that when she was pregnant with the boy, thoughts of abortion crossed her mind and she would have actually gotten rid of the pregnancy but for the fear of death.



She made the revelation when she answered a question on whether she considered abortion while pregnant. “Yes. But each time I tried, I thought about death, Thank god for all the scary stories about abortion,” Nana Aba noted.

But when she was asked who the boy’s father was, Nana Aba said she would ‘like to avoid the subject’. News-one’s checks however, revealed that she resides in Accra. Unconfirmed reports say he is a younger brother of one of the Greater Accra parliamentary candidates standing on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The said candidate is married to a former minister who did not win the parliamentary primaries she so much wanted to win. Nana Aba said after giving birth to the boy, she absolutely had no regrets about; “I have no regrets. I love him totally. He is my life”.



No wonder she has put him in one of the best schools, an expensive international school situated at Cantonments in Accra and they are often spotted together at Disney. She told the magazine that her first car was a Geo Prism. Currently, she drives a VW Touareg and owns other good cars. Indeed, she could pass for a diva and she actually hosts the Diva Show’ on TV3.



The professionalism with which Nana Aba tackles her work has never been in doubt and several young journalism students look up to her as a role model. No wonder she once won the TV Personality of the Year, Ghana Journalist Association News Reporter of the Year and TV News Anchor of the Year.



Nana Aba was recently appointed an Ambassador of the SOS Village in Ghana. SOS Village Ambassadors ware reputable personalities who are passionate and committed to solving the problems of child abandonment, destitution and the orphaned, in collaboration with SOS Children’s Villages Ghana.