FLASHBACK: You have no choice but to date me - Sarkodie's girlfriend

Sarkodie and wife, Tracy

On May 9, 2016, Sarkodie shared a tweet asking his fans if he could date a list of female celebrities, he listed in his song with the last name being his wife, Tracy, who was then his girlfriend.

In a reply to the rapper on Twitter, Tracy told Sarkodie he has no option but to stick with her through it all and indeed they two are married now with two kids.



Read the full story originally published on May 9, 2016 by livefmghana.com.



Rapper Sarkodie is in a good space. He is young, successful and has a number of young ladies who are ‘thirsty’ for him even though he has a girlfriend.



For a person like him, there is most often than not the temptation to look the way of the women who throw themselves at him. On his new song ‘Choices’, he posed a number of questions – including who he should date.



He shared some lyrics of the song on Micro blogging site Twitter. "Mop3 s3 me date @berlamundi ??? Peace Hyde?? Yvonne Okoro?? Anaa mo de TracySarkcess??" Translated as "Do you want me to date Berla Mundi, Peace Hyde, Yvonne Okoro or TracySarkcess? His longtime girlfriend, Tracy ‘hopped’ on his last tweet with a message for him literally saying ‘you’ve got no choice but to be with me.’

Read their tweets below and listen to the song as well:



