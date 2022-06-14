FLASHBACK: You were an underground artiste for 19 years – Yaa Pono to Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and Yaa Pono

In February 2021, Yaa Pono started a lyrical beef with Shatta Wale for referring to him as an underground artiste.

The rapper now says his greatest regret by far in his music career is engaging in a lyrical banter with Shatta Wale.



Read the full story originally published on 19 February 2021



C.E.O of Uptown Energy, Yaa Pono and Shatta Movement Boss, Shatta Wale



It appears Ghanaians might be experiencing a round two of the ‘Gbe Naabu’ and ‘Say fi’ war between Yaa Pono and Shatta Wale as these two are gradually resurrecting an old beef.



Waking up a ‘sleeping dog’, Yaa Pono took to Twitter on February 18, 2021, to request a ‘beef’ from the dancehall artiste who is one of his greatest rivals in the industry.

In the said tweet, he suggested to Shatta that the showbiz industry is quite slow thus he would love to engage in a lyrical beef with him just for the fun of it.



“Shatta Wale the system make quiet; make I shake you small?” he wrote



Shatta who seemed irritated by the Uptown Energy boss’s post replied by saying:



“Hwe no jon. We won’t give any more hype to underground artists anymore. Go look for Patapaa dems,”



For reasons best known to himself, Shatta deleted the tweet shortly after posting it.

Yaa Pono after observing Shatta’s timeline and noticing that his tweet no longer existed attacked the dancehall artiste and labelled him a coward.



Also, to tackle Shatta’s claim that he (Yaa Pono) is an underground artiste, he ridiculed the dancehall artist saying that before his fame, he remained underground for 19 years.



“Tweet am again. Double jon. Wat I tweet wasn't insult. 4ple jon,, u have the longest underground roll in Ghana history 19 years minus my 6 years go fit born tutulapato.. #gbee,, me di agro wo be gyimi,” he wrote



Meanwhile, some social media users are of the view that the ‘Amen’ hitmaker is seeking attention to resurrecting his ‘limping career’ by riding on the popularity of Shatta Wale through a staged beef.



Shatta and Yaa Pono’s rivalry

These two have not been on good terms since 2017 and at the slightest opportunity, they try to go hard at each other.



It all started when Yaa Pono was reportedly denied an opportunity to perform at a concert headlined by Shatta Wale in Cape Coast in the Central Region.



Yaa Pono was of the view that he was not allowed to perform because his performance would have overshadowed Shatta Wale.



This infuriated Yaa Pono as he took to social media and dared anyone to disrespect him or say “fi”.



A fearless Shata Wale took up the challenge and released a song titled ‘Say Fi’.

Yaa Pono in response unleashed venom on “Gbe Naabu’, a song that made fun of the size of Shatta Wale’s mouth, his works, and his lifestyle.