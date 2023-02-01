FOGYA23: Atinka TV’s Ebenezer Madugu honoured

Ebenezer Kewaw Madugu

Atinka Media Village’s versatile broadcast journalist, Ebenezer Kewaw Madugu, has bagged another honorary award at the 2023 Face of Ghana Youth Awards (FOGYA).

According to the organizers, Glint Africa, Ebenezer Kewaw Madugu was honoured for professionalism in reporting and campaigns (Road Safety and Anti-Tobacco).



In 2020, Madugu’s documentary on shisha (flavored tobacco) titled “Shisha: A Smoking Craze” was premiered on Atinka TV, which he followed with a series of reports to campaign for the reduction of shisha consumption amongst the youth.



Also, Madugu through his “Traffic Check” segment on the Morning Show of Atinka TV has achieved many results including the fixing of drainage covers on some roads in parts of Accra and the expansion of the Pokuase – Ofankor road to reduce traffic in the area.



He also filed series of report on the East Legon Tunnel to address the delay of works on the Flyover at Flower Pot.

Ebenezer Kewaw Madugu is a news producer and producer for “Oman Mu Nsem,” a political show on Atinka TV.



He is the CEO of LordKnows FS Studio.



