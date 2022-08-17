FOKA honoured by Modern Gospel Music Awards 2022

Frank Owusu Kojo Asiamah receiving his award

It was a gracious moment when Mr.Frank Owusu Kojo Asiamah aka FOKA was called up on stage by the MC to be honored as a special guest who has contributed so much to Modern Gospel Music Awards.

Mr.Asiamah who has been very instrumental in the publicity, marketing, and advertising of the event was honored by the organizers of the Modern Gospel Music Awards on Saturday, August 13, 2022.



Legendary gospel musician Noble Nketiah was the special guest who handed over the citation of Honor to Mr.Frank Owusu Asiamah on the August occasion.



Modern Gospel Music Awards 2022 came off on Saturday 13,2022 at the kingdom of Heaven generation ministries, Tantra hills, Accra with great gospel personalities such as Nana yaw Asare, Noble Nketiah, Rose Adjei, Lady Ophelia, etc attending in their numbers.



MOGA awards after changing from NaGa awards expanded their nominations and awards from 20 to 43 awards.

25 plaques were awarded to 25 deserving winners also 18 honorary citations were given to legendary musicians, high-profile personalities, and media partners.



The event was streamed live on 3 media platforms including on FOKA TV’S official Facebook page @fokatvghana, with Derrick Manny is Everywhere being the official MC for the night.



The red carpet was hosted by FOKA TV staff, Debbielyn Jackson and Serwaa Akoto and they interviewed nominees and special guests about their expectations



There were great performances from Singers like Rose Adjei, Lady Ophelia, Odehyieba Priscilla, Nana yaw Asare and many more singers.