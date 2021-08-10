Faces of AfroBeats: KiDi lights up Times Square

Ghanaian Musician, Kidi

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer Kidi is the latest Face of Afrobeats to feature on the Spotify billboard right in the center of the busiest commercial intersection in New York City, the Times Square.

Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has left a global mark as he features among the Face of Afrobeats nominated by Spotify. KiDi’s Golden Boy album is lit with the thrilling sugary ‘Touch It’ and intoxicating ‘Send Me Nudes’.



Times Square is a tourist destination and entertainment center in the Midtown Manhattan of New York City. Billboard costs between $1.1 and $4 million a year to run an advertising space.



Spotify took out a billboard in Times Square to promote fresh music from major artists. Spotify’s gigantic New Music Friday banners have promoted tracks from known musicians like Liam Payne, J Balvin, and Ariana Grande.

May KiDi’s lights never turn off like those in Times Square.



