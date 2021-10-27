Facts about Folarin Falana popularly known as 'Falz'

'Falz the Bhadguy' is a popular Nigerian singer

Folarin Falana (born October 27, 1990), better known by his stage name Falz, is a Nigerian rapper, songwriter, and actor who began his professional career as a music artist in 2009 after forming a group called "The School Boys" with a friend while still in secondary school.

Falz rose to prominence after releasing the song "Marry Me," which featured Poe and Yemi Alade on vocals.



He is currently the owner of Bahd Guys Records, an indie record company.



In 2014, he published his debut album Wazup Guy. In 2015, he released his second album, Stories That Touch. In 2017, he released 27 and in 2019, he released Moral Instruction, his fourth studio album.



1.Early life



Falz was born to prominent lawyers and human rights campaigners Funmi and Femi Falana in the Mushin local government area of Lagos State.



After graduating from the Nigeria Law School in Abuja, he was admitted to the bar in 2012.



2.Education



Falz attended St. Leo's Catholic Primary School in Ikeja and Olashore International School in Osun State for his primary and secondary schooling.



He holds an LLB honors degree in law from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom.

3.Career



Falz began playing music as a pastime in high school. With a friend, he founded "The School Boys," a music group. Shakara: The Mixtape, a compilation of some of his songs, was released in 2009 as a mixtape.



Falz debuted with the tune "Wahz Up Guy" in 2011, followed by "High Class" and "Currency," which cemented his place in the Nigerian music scene.



Falz was named one of tooXclusive's "Artists To Watch in 2014" on January 2, 2014.



Falz released his debut studio album, Wazup Guy, on May 30, 2014, to positive reviews from music reviewers.



Falz was nominated for the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards in the "Best Collaboration of The Year" category for his chart-topping track "Marry Me."



In addition, he was nominated in the categories of "Best Rap Act of the Year" and "Best New Act to Watch."



He released a single called "Ello Bae" on January 31, 2015, which earned him a nomination for The Headies 2015 in the category of "Best Street Hop Artiste of The Year."

He announced the release of his second studio album, Stories That Touch, on November 3, 2015, and it was released on November 17, 2015.



For his portrayal as Segun in Funke Akindele's TV series Jenifa's Diary, Falz received "Best Actor in a Comedy Movie/Series" at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.



Falz was named the winner of the 2016 BET Awards' "Viewer's Choice Best New International Act" category in June 2016.



On October 27, 2016, Falz and Simi released Chemistry, a seven-track EP produced completely by Sess. Simi and Falz previously collaborated on the tunes "Jamb Question" and "Soldier."



4.2017–Present: 27 and acting career



Falz celebrated his 27th birthday by releasing a new album titled 27 on October 27, 2017.



Because it was not publicized before to its release, this was a surprise album.



There were 17 songs on the album, including major singles like "Bhad Baddo Baddest," "Wehdone sir," and "Something light."



Davido, Olamide, Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Maleek Berry, Sir Dauda, Medikal, Terry Apala, and Ycee were among the performers.

Sess, the album's in-house producer, oversaw the majority of the production, with Maleek Berry and studio magic contributing to a few tracks.



The album was well-received, earning multiple awards and nominations, including one for The Headies Award for Rap Album of the Year.



Falz released the music video "This Is Nigeria" in May 2018, which was inspired by Childish Gambino's "This Is America." It brought up concerns such as bribery and corruption in Nigeria.



The NBC (National Broadcasting Commission) banned the song months later, stating it was vulgar. "If they ban this song, then I don't understand them because that song is surely not a vulgar song," Falz stated when asked. Falz, on the other hand, is suing NBC for N100 million.



Falz received "Best Supporting Actor" at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards on September 1, 2018, for his portrayal as Quam in Tope Oshin Ogun's film New Money, making him the first Nigerian singer to win the award twice.



Falz debuted his film production firm, House21TV, in August 2020.



Falz used Instagram to announce the launch of his new film production firm, as well as a brand new comedy series called 'Therapy,' which will premiere exclusively on YouTube.



5.Artistry



Falz's musical style is described as "Wahzup music."

It's a mix of comedic lyrics and current hip-hop with a phony Yoruba accent.



"Falz's ability to maintain a thought and get his point across in 16 barz while switching accents, infusing funny punchlines, and delivering all of it in a way that makes the listener follow along is nothing short of impressive," according to notJustOk's list of "The 10 Most Gifted Rappers In Nigeria 2014."



6.EndSars Protest



Falz invited Runtown and other Nigerian celebrities to join the #Endsars protests in Lagos, South West Nigeria, in October 2020, to demand that the government halt police brutality.



The musician is outspoken about issues of social justice in the United States. He released a music video for "Johnny," the first song from his previous album, Moral Instruction, as a homage to victims of police abuse.



"We will never forget the heroes who have been wrongfully slaughtered," he stated in a post introducing the song.



This is intended for them. We must ensure that justice is served for every Nigerian life taken illegally." "It's been over two years since I released the audio." Even more worrisome is the fact that the message has become increasingly pertinent as time has gone."



Falz said in a 2020 interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour that President Buhari's vow to reform the Nigerian police was frustrating and deceptive, claiming that Buhari had made the same promise since 2017.