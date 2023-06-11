Facts about about Nigerian Chef Damilola Adeparusi, challenging Hilda Baci’s record

Damilola is on the mission to break Hilda Baci's world record

Netizens have taken to social media to drag an Ekiti State chef, Damilola Adeparusi, who is attempting to break Hilda Baci’s 100 hours cooking marathon completed in Lekki, Lagos State.

Adeparusi has earmarked 120 hours for herself to break the yet-to-be-certified record made by Hida Baci.



Damilola, who is attempting to break Hilda’s record, began her journey on June 9, 2023, and as of today, she has been cooking for over 30 hours.



Born Damilola Adeparusi, the young chef now fondly addressed as Chef Dammy is an Ekiti indigene and is attempting to break the record in Ilupeju, Ekiti.



Besides being a chef, Damilola is also a poet, songwriter, and editor. Her official social media pages carry these titles as well.

Damilola is a vivaciously curious person, noting via her official pages her love for researching and learning about new things.



She is representing a church, Spirit Word Global Mission, in the cook-a-thon currently in Ekiti State and is attempting to break Hilda’s 100hrs record with her 120 hours goal.



