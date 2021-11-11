Fada Dickson bags another honorary award

Managing Director for Despite Group, Fada Dickson's Graduation

Fada Dickson receives third award this year

The business mogul isn't all looks but brains as well



This year has shined goodluck on Fada Dickson



Managing Director of the Despite Group, Fadda Dickson Narh, has been honoured with another doctorate degree.



The managing director of the Despite Group has bagged an international honorary doctorate in executive leadership and business administration.



The man is not all looks and titles but brains as well as he seems to be making the people around him proud. This year undeniably has been great for the media mogul as goodluck has shone on him.

Photos and videos popped up on social media capturing moments Fadda Dickson was awarded his international Honorary Degree as a Doctor of Philosophy in Executive Leadership and Business Administration by the George Fox University, College of Physical Therapy in the USA.







The business tycoon in August 2018 was conferred on a Doctorate Degree by Alfred Nobel University, a Ukrainian Varsity under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Ukraine committed to enhancing innovative technologies in teaching.



Fada Dickson was also conferred with an honorary doctorate degree by the Rectitude International Mission (RIM) and World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) in September this year after being awarded the 2021 Personality of the Year Award at this year’s Ghana Business Awards.



