Fadda Dickson flaunts his over $20,000 Worth Ducati motorbike

278947046 163393642755388 2408743930789619141 N E1650782372230 Fadda Dickson with his motorbike

Tue, 26 Apr 2022

The CEO of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson has flaunted a powerful motorbike in some fresh photos and video he shared on his Instagram page.

The rich businessman is known to be a lover of such luxurious machines and over time he has spent a lot of money to acquire the ones he finds very attractive.

In the latest photos and video Fadda Dickson shared, he was seen showing off his green-colored Ducati Motorbike while clad in an outfit that shows his great fashion sense.

A quick search online about the price of such a bike reveals it is worth not less than $20,000 which converts to over Ghc165K.

Sharing the video to flaunt the expensive bike, Fadda Dickson added a philosophical saying by Roy T. Bennett which reads: ‘Beliefs are choices. First you choose your beliefs. Then your beliefs affect your choices. Maturity is when you stop complaining and making excuses, and start making changes,’ as the caption.

Check out the video of Fadda Dickson and his Ducati bike below:





