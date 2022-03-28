3
Menu
Entertainment

Fadda Dickson & friends shock Kofi Asamoah with a surprise birthday celebration

Video Archive
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: SammyKay Media

Award-winning Ghanaian film director, writer, and film producer, Kofi Asamoah, received a wonderful shock in his life when his friends and loved ones decided to surprise him on his birthday which happened on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

In videos sighted by sammykaymedia.com, the likes of Fadda Dickson, Roger Quartey, Bola Ray, Kalybos, Kennedy Osei, and his wife Tracey, Salma Mumin, Emelia Brobbey, and several others were present to celebrate the CEO and Creative Director of Kofas Media.

Kofi Asamoah who did not know what his friends had planned for him was in shock and filled with emotions that nearly made him shed tears of joy when he entered the arena where he had his surprised birthday celebration.

After exchanging pleasantries with some of his friends and loved ones and enjoying the moment as it lasts, together with Fadda Dickson and some other friends, he cut his birthday cake for the first time in his life.

Watch the video below:

Source: SammyKay Media
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Former UG Vice Chancellor speaks on free SHS policy
Saudi Arabia-based Ghanaian lady reveals both employer and son wanted to have sex with her
Akim Oda MP escapes mob attack as irate NPP supporters storm his residence
Black Stars land in Nigeria for World Cup play-off showdown
South Dayi MP calls out Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong on how Zanetor Rawlings gave him water when he was angry
Lydia Forson’s take on Will Smith’s slap incident at Oscars
Prince Tagoe makes bold claim about Felix Afena-Gyan
Mahama justifies silence on Kennedy Agyapong attacks
The latest information from Black Stars camp ahead of Nigeria game