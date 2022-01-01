Fadda Dickson goes traditional for his birthday on January 1

Managing Director of Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson. Photo credit: Greg Okyere

Fadda Dickson celebrates birthday on New Year Day

Celebrities praise Fadda Dickson



I thank God for my life, Fadda Dickson



Media strategist and Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson Narh, has gone hard for Ghana in his birthday photos.



Fadda is celebrating his birthday today, January 1, 2022.

It is a double celebration for the media guru as the day also mark a New Year.



To celebrate this milestone, Fadda Dickson took to his Instagram page to serve followers with rich Ghanaian culture on his birthday.



Captured in colourful Kente clothe, and gold plated ornaments made for kings, he dazzled in his look.



According to social media users, Fadda believed to be in his late 40's 'understood the assignment' for the photoshoot.

His post read: "On this special day of mine, I just want to give thanks to the almighty God for the gift of life. #forevergrateful #countedamong."



Thousands of well-wishes have been poured out to the man believed to have supported many talents and brands in Ghana.



Radio presenter, Dr Poundz in his special message wrote: "Happy Birthday Fadda of all fathers, God bless You and happy new year."



Abeiku Santana, who works with the Despite Media, praised Fadda for his supportive role in his career.

He wrote: "Happy Blessed Birthday my Father, my King, my mentor. New year Look."



Also, actress Vicky Zugah had this to say: "Blessed happy birthday our Fadda we love you loads."



