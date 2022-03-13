Fadda Dickson made my father’s ‘GH₵2billion worth funeral’ possible – Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger discloses the cost of her late father’s funeral

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has claimed that the cost of her late father’s funeral sums up to GH₵2billion, and without Fadda’s input, she wouldn’t have been able to cough up such an amount.



Showering praises on the Despite Media Group managing director, Afia said, even before her father passed, Fadda Dickson has been footing his hospital bills and other major expenses which she’ll forever be grateful for.



In what was meant to be an appreciation post on social media, Afia said at a point, Fadda Dickson flew a specialist into the country to attend to her late father, whose health deteriorated at that time.

She added that inasmuch as Fadda Dickson would like to be kept anonymous, she cannot help but sing his praises.



“let’s give honour to whom honour is due. Father Dickson said I shouldn’t announce this but I cannot keep calm. Who should I praise? Patapaa? Or Tornado? When my father was alive, Fadda Dickson footed almost all the expenses. At a point he flew a specialist to Ghana to attend to my dad. He said he’ll do all he can to save my father because he doesn’t want to break my heart.



"Eii Ghanaians, help me thank Fadda Dickson. Where would I have gotten 2 billion cedis, a whopping 2 billion cedis to organize my father’s funeral? I mean where? The whole world tried to break my relationship with Fadda Dickson but it didn’t work,” she stated in a video shared on her Instagram page.



Earlier, the Despite Group of Companies founder, Dr. Osei Kwame, and his partner, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong both donated an amount of GH₵10,000 to support Afia Schwarzenegger.



Vice president Mahamadu Bawumia and Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Wontumi, also donated GH₵5,000 and GH₵4,000 respectively.

Afia’s late father’s funeral which was held at the KNUST poolside in Kumasi on March 12, 2022, witnessed a host of high-profile dignitaries including politicians and showbiz celebrities.



