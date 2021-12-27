Fadda Dickson shows off his sons

Fadda Dickson and sons spotted on a boat cruise

The Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, Dr Fadda Dickson Narh, has shared a snippet of his Christmas vacation with his sons and family.



Fadda who is known for keeping his family private from the public on December 26 took to his verified Instagram page to show off his all grown boys.



His sons, Irvine Kofi Narh and Fadda Dickson Narh Jnr were captured together with other members of his family on a boat cruise as they jammed to songs from Ghanaian artistes.

Black Sherif's viral single, 'Second Sermon' and rapper Amerado's 'Abotre' was put on replay as Fadda videoed his boys singing along.



The video which has attracted impressive views on Instagram was captioned: "Time with the boys #fammoments."



