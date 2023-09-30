'Fake Burna Boy sees himself as the Jesus of Afrobeat' – Brymo fumes

Burna Boy is a popular Nigerian musician

Controversial Nigerian singer, Brymo, has described Burna Boy as fake and cheap following the latter's recent stake on Afrobeats.

The singer made this claim in an interview with TVC News while asserting that he is fond of stealing and remaking Fella Kuti's songs.



In Brymo's opinion, every song that Burna Boy releases is a sample of music by other artistes, and the majority of his slogans are also not originally his.



Brymo rubbished the "Jesus of Afrobeat" tag bestowed on the 'Last Last' singer while expressing his confusion over how he won a Grammy for his kind of music.



Additionally, he said Afrobeat, as popularized by the late Fela Kuti, is a genre and not a music style.

Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido, according to Brymo, are thieves who changed the definition of Fela's music genre by adding the letter S to Afrobeat without comprehending how long and hard he worked to develop it.



The 37-year-old singer contends that contemporary performers harm genres by rebranding the works of earlier generations rather than maintaining continuity.



