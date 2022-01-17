Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Celebrities cant leave normal lives, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale lists challenges in the industry



Being famous is a nice experience, Shatta Wale



Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has declared that most famous people in Ghana do not have it easy as they have to hustle for money.



According to Shatta, being a celebrity in Ghana does not come easily.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb, the leader of the Shatta Movement noted that most of his colleagues can not leave a normal life.

He added that being famous comes with a price they have to pay.



Your "normal life" is taken away from you, this is according to Shatta who is described as one of Ghana's controversial personalities.



"To be a celebrity is like locking yourself up in whole maximum prison - shit is hard bro There is no way you can’t live a normal life… But it’s nice tho."



In a separate post, he added: "Fame in Ghana is nice but the money is small."



The award-winning singer, who has one of the largest fan bases in the country, prides himself as one of the richest artistes in the music industry.

Fame in Ghana is nice but the money is small ???????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 16, 2022