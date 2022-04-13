0
Fameye, Bisa Kdei and others to rock Darling Street Carnival in Kwahu

1.21454293.jpeg The carnival is part of 2022 Easter celebrations in Kwahu Obomeng

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

The Kwahu Easter celebrations bounces back in full force this year with top Ghanaian artistes including Fameye, Bisa Kdei, Sefa and a host of others expected to rock the Darling Street Carnival.

The three-day carnival would be held from April 15-17, 2022, on the Kwahu Obomeng High Street.

The carnival is free for all music lovers as they experience the best of Ghanaian music during the Easter festivities. 

The Kwahu Easter celebrations was halted for two years due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but the ease in restrictions has allowed various shows to be staged with safety protocols to be observed.

The Darling Street Carnival is being powered by GMR Industries in collaboration with Stunnas Multimedia.

