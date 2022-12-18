Fameye, KK Fosu, Kumi Guitar to perform at Kwaisey Pee’s concert on December 26

The show is on December 26

Ace musicians Fameye and Kumi Guitar have been billed to perform at Kwaisey Pee’s highly anticipated Christmas concert dubbed “Kwaisey Pee and Friends Live in Concert”.

The show which is scheduled for December 26 will also have veteran hi-life artiste KK Fosu treating the guests with some of his most loved songs.



The concert will be live at the Gold Coast Bar and Restaurant in Accra with many patrons expected to troop into the venue to enjoy authentic hi-life music.



Ahead of the concert, Kwaisey Pee released a track dubbed “Ayeele”.

The song which was dropped last month has made some giant strides with music lovers feasting on it at parties and gatherings.



Since breaking out some years ago, Fameye has fought his way up as one of Ghana’s best lyricists with some great tunes to his credit.



Kumi Guitar has remained faithful to the hi-life genre and has incredible skills to excite patrons once he hits the stage.