0
Menu
Entertainment

Fameye brags writing skills after winning Songwriter of the Year award at VGMA

FAMEYE7.png Fameye wins 'Song Writer of the Year' award at VGMA

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fameye beats Kinaata, others in Songwriter of the Year category

VGMA industry awards held

VGMA (main event) comes off at the Grand Arena

Award-winning artiste, Peter Fameyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has bragged about his writing skills after he emerged winner of the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Songwriter of the Year.

A post shared on Twitter by the artiste after winning his award read, “Certified I’m a writer!! Peter really appreciates y’all we began!! Get to know Peter stream his new album.”

Emerging the winner of the category he was in, Fameye bumped heads with Kofi Kinaata, Akwaboah, Diana Hamilton, Abiana, and Minister OJ.

The Industry Awards which focused on the technical categories was held on May 6. The main event is scheduled for May 7, 2022, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

Winners were decided by a selected few with expertise in music. Essentially, it was not open for public votes.

The Industry Awards was hosted by musician Edem and broadcaster AJ Akuoko Sarpong.

Patrons and viewers witnessed performances from Amerado, Kofi Kinaata, Celestine Donkor, lyrical Joe, Perez Muzik, Legon Palm Wine band, Gambo, Wendy Shay, and Samini.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow
Some joined Nollywood for prostitution, untrained ones pay for roles – Veteran actor
Bawumia, Kan Dapaah, Ayorkor Botchway, IGP, others mourn with Tobinco
Free SHS increasing Ghana's unemployment challenge - Asantehene
GhanaWeb's correspondent, McAnthony Dagyenga wins Malaria Excellence Award
MoMo users in Kumasi draw up ways to avoid E-Levy charges
A Plus reveals what Kwame Despite told him at a recent meeting
If I support Alan, is he not a human being? – Ken Agyapong fumes at detractors
Former GNPC boss Dr K.K. Sarpong to be sworn in as Offinso Paramount Chief