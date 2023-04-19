Fameye confident about winning ‘Songwriter of the Year’ at VGMA

Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Fameye

Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Fameye, has expressed confidence in his unique style and soulful lyrics, believing that he could win this year's Songwriter of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

In an interview with the hosts of New Day on TV3, the "Praise" singer stated that his music touches the hearts of listeners, helping them relate and connect.



He believes that the award would be a recognition of his hard work and talent. Born Peter Famiyeh Bozah, the musician from Bogoso is resolute in his songwriting abilities and believes that the award would give him bragging rights, rather than validation of his talent.



In 2022, Fameye broke Kofi Kinaata’s undefeated streak as the Songwriter of the Year, and he is hoping to maintain the status quo.

However, he questioned Kinaata's absence from the category and eulogized him before applauding all the nominees.



This year's Songwriter of the Year nominees include Piese Esther with Way3 Mi Yie, Black Sherif's OH Paradise, Hewale Lala by Perez Music, Diana Hamilton's My Meditation, and This Far from the Staples of Ewura Abena.



