Fameye declares Amerado as 'a top rapper' in ongoing beef with Lyrical Joe

Singer, Fameye

It seems Fameye has taken a stance in the ongoing lyrical battle between rappers Amerado and Lyrical Joe by backing his good friend, Amerado but he says it's all for love.

"Amerado be Rap! No fan fooling he is a top Rapper," he wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.



This comes days after the rapper promoted Fameye's latest music video 'Thank You' off the Songs of Peter album. According to fans who are on the side of LJ, the 2022 VGMA Songwriter of the Year is just returning the favour.



Wagzy Burner on Facebook commented: "Yesterday Amerado post your song don't take that advantage to congrat him he's dead."



Fameye who has been criticized by some fans of Lyrical Joe indicated that he finds pride in singing in the Twi language, a choice that has been used against Amerado by Lyrical Joe whose flow is mostly in the English language.



In a series of tweets during the heated release of diss songs by both rappers, Fameye said: "Proud of Twi," adding that he cherishes his roots as Ghanaian.

"Meye Ghana ni minfri America."



He also gave high ratings to one of the diss tracks from his friend that ridiculed Lyrical Joe. He wrote: "Amerado sin no more. I don’t support vawulence!! Agoro nkoaa."



Amerado's diss songs titled 'Kyidom', 'Ponky Joe' and 'Sin No More' and the latest released on August 11 'Lyrical Josephine' have resulted in Lyrical Joe also spitting bars to bruise the ego of Amerado in his diss songs - 'Baboon', 'Mute' and 'Kwabena Numbers'.



According to fans, the feud might last for another week although media personality, Delay has called on her boy, Amerado to cease fire.



A day after the call on Amerado to end the beef, he has released another diss song titled 'Lyrical Josephine'.

