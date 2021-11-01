Fameye enstooled as Wasa Nyankonton

Wasa Nyankonton, Fameye

• Fameye is a sub-chief in Wasaman

• Fameye pledges to contribute his quota for Wasaman’s development



The chiefs and elders of Wasa in the Western Region of Ghana have enstooled singer, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, as the 'Wasa Nyankonton'.



The musician known for hit singles including 'Nothing I Get' is now a sub-chief in his hometown following the traditional rites performed on October 30, 2021, to officially confer the title on him.



Wasa Nyankonton, is translated as the Wasa Rainbow. Fameye will as such be addressed by Wasaman as 'Wasa Nyankonton'.

Fameye during the ceremony was spotted in a bright and rich Kente cloth seated among chiefs and queen mothers of the traditional area.



In his acceptance speech, he pledged to serve his people and also contribute his quota in elevating the community.



“I will like to thank the chief and elders for this title and honor gave me. I thank him so much and everyone present. I assure the chief and elders that I will not relent but work to lift the name of Wasaman. As a youth, I will deploy all means possible to help the youth,” said Fameye.



The chief of Wassa added that "Famaye has raised the name of Wasaman and Bogoso. The name I want to give Fameye today among all the musicians in Ghana is ‘Wasa Nyankonton."