Fameye meets Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah in the US

Fameye with Jonathan Mensah

Fameye, a popular Ghanaian musician, has been spotted with Black Stars pair Jonathan Mensah and Yaw Yeboah in the United States.

Mensah and Yeboah play for the Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer.



The musician was received by the players in pictures shared on social media. Fameye was given a Columbus Crew jersey by forward Yaw Yeboah.

Jonathan Mensah captains MLS club Columbus Crew. He previously played for AshantiGold, Free State Stars, Granada, Evian, and Anzhi Makhachkala. Jonathan has represented the Ghana national team at two World Cups.



On 6 January 2022, Yeboah signed a three-year deal with Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew from Wisła Kraków. Yeboah made his senior debut with the Ghana national team in a friendly 1–0 loss to Namibia on 9 June 2019.