Fameye parts ways with manager Ogidi Brown

Ghanaian singer, Fameye

2020 VGMAs New Artiste of the Year Fameye has announced terminating his contract with manager Ogidi Brown and the entire management of OGB Music.

Born Peter Famiyeh Bozah, the 2021 VGMA Hiplife Song of the Year nominee said the separation comes after consultations and agreement between him and OGB Music.



“We have mutually agreed to part ways going forward but with continuous support for each other.”



This comes almost two years after the two were said to have been on a collision course.



The ‘Nothing I Get’ hitmaker is reported to have slapped Ogidi Brown, who later posted a video of himself at Antoa to curse his arguably most successful signee.

“The past years with OGB have been delightful, beneficial and I am glad we still hold our relationship regardless of our decision to part ways,” Fameye said in a statement issued on Monday.



He gave new contacts for businesses and bookings to be channelled to.



Read his issued statement below:



