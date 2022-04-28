Fameye releases ‘Songs Of Peter’ album tracklist

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.zionfelix.net
Fameye has released the tracklist of his ‘Songs Of Peter’ album.
The award-winning musician shared the tracklist in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.
He is expected to release the album on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Fameye featured Kwesi Arthur, Ofori Amponsah, Amakye The Rapper, Pure Akan, Akodaa Seden and SuzzWay on this album.
The ‘Songs of Peter’ album will be released exclusively on Boomplay for a week before it is made available on other stores as a result of a partnership deal.
Check out the tracklist below.:
Which track are you anticipating?? Friday we go ???? pic.twitter.com/dLSa1u36Fj— songsofpeter (@Fameye) April 27, 2022
