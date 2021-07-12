Fameye shaves off dreadlocks, shines in new look

High-life musician, Fameye

The ‘Nothing I get’ hitmaker Fameye, has shut down social media with his new looks after cutting off his dreadlocks.

The all-new-look was first noticed while he was jamming with Wizkid to his ‘Praise’ single.



Fameye posted some pictures of himself dressed in a green political suit with his low-cut hair on Instagram.



He indicated in one of the pictures that; “You accept defeat to gain power sometimes”



In a separate post Fameye indicated that gradually, he is making an impact in the music industry.

“The message is still getting clearer saint peter”. he captioned another picture.







