Fameye unveils cover art, tracklist for his 'Songs Of Peter' album

Fameye is a Ghanaian artiste

Ghanaian singer, Fameye has outdoored the official cover art and tracklist for his much anticipated upcoming album titled, "Songs Of Peter".

The highly anticipated album is set to be a thriller and an answered prayer to his fanbase who just can’t wait to have a listen.



He took to his social media accounts to unveil and break the news with the caption, “Which of them are you anticipating?? Thank you, Ghana for the massive support soo far???? it’s for you."



The 13 Track Album has potential hit songs that have the power to elevate the singer to higher heights in his music career as well as thrill Ghanaians with mind-blowing hits.

The album is set to be released on Friday 29th April 2022.



Artistes featured on the album are, Kwesi Arthur, Amakye The Rapper, Akodaa Seden, Suzzway, Pureakan, and the legendary highlife crooner, Ofori Amponsah



Be expectant as we await this masterpiece!