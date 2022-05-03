5
Fameye welcomes second child with girlfriend

Screenshot 20220502 203122 Opera Mini Fameye and his girlfriend Bridget Agyemang Boateng

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Fameye after releasing his latest “Songs of Peter” album has announced the birth of his second child with girlfriend, Bridget Agyemang Boateng.

Fameye disclosed in a Twitter space conversation dubbed “The Listening Party Space” hosted by Ato Kwamina about the birth of his second child while reviewing his latest album “Songs of Peter.”

Although he didn’t reveal the sex of the newborn baby and when the child was born.

He sounded extremely delighted and added that God has gifted him another wonderful child and that becomes the second to his son, Arvind A Famiyeh Jr.

Some Netizens congratulated him and some also inquired when he will finally settle and officially make his baby mama his wife.

