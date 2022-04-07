Family of late singer Nisiah Piesie blames 37 Military hospital for his death

Veteran artiste, Nsiah Piesie

Family of late Ghanaian singer, Nsiah Piesie, have blamed the 37 Military Hospital for the death of their beloved who had an accident on the Pokuase road on Monday, April 4, 2022.



In a post to announce the death of the late singer, his brother, Rev. Stephen Ohene Boahen, added a piece of information that blames the 37 Military Hospital for it.



It was earlier reported that the late musician was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, but the hospital referred him to the Accra Regional Hospital.



Nsiah Piesie who suffered a broken neck and an internal bleeding as a result of the accident reportedly gave up the ghost upon arrival at the Accra regional hospital.

But confirming all these, the late musician’s brother said;



"It is with a heavy heart to confirm the news of the unexpected departure of our brother and music legend Nana Nsiah Piesie of ‘Police Abaa’ fame to the other side on Monday, April 4, 2022. He had a car accident around Pokuase and was rushed to 37 Military Hospital.



They did not take care of him upon arrival and referred him to Accra Regional Hospital but he couldn't make it. He gave up his soul on the Arrival." he shared.



About Nsiah Piesie



The Ghanaian high-life act hails from Asante Effiduase in the Ashanti Region and attended Bechem Secondary school we he began his exploits in the music



The late Nana Piesie’s love for music saw him performing covers of many popular Ghanaian highlife songs at entertainment shows in his secondary school.

He joined the Osei Kofi’s African Beats Band led by a protegee of Ghana’s legendary musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu after graduation and toured Europe in the late 90s.



His vocal range won him many fans and accolades from the band during their 1999 International tour to Germany, Italy and Holland.



After the tour, Nana Nsiah Piesie went solo releasing popular hits such as “Police Abaa”, “Wo Gyae Me a Mennwe Aboɔ”; “Enyigyina Bekume” and “Me do wo”.



Police Abaa went on to be one of his greatest hit songs and bagged him a tour across Africa.



Nana Nsiah Piesie has about 5 albums and a couple of awards to his credit including the most Promising Star award from Ghana.