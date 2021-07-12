Family yet to receive an official report from police – Castro’s father on 'death' of musician

Musician Castro

• Castro has been declared dead after 7 years of his disappearance

• The father of Castro has announced that there will be no funeral



• Castro and Janet Bandu disappeared on July 6, 20114 at Ada



The father of musician Castro, Cofie Eshun, has revealed that the family is yet to receive an official police report on the death of his son who has been official declared dead by the state.



The singer who disappeared on July 6, 2014, at Ada together with a woman identified as Janet Bandu while on holiday with footballer Asamoah Gyan and other friends has since not been found.



However, the family has indicated that they will not organise any burial service for Castro, real name, Theophilus Tagoe, despite being declared dead under Section 33 of the Evidence Act of 1975, which states “a person can only be declared legally dead after seven years by a court, where the person in question has not been seen or heard from in seven years despite diligent and persistent efforts to find him/her.”

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM, Mr Eshun stated that: “We haven’t decided to hold any funeral or whatever. If tomorrow, we all wake up as a family and enough evidence from our investigation has led us to have a decision, that all is over, then why not.



“If we find out that all that we are looking for points to the conclusion that it is finished, then we will come out and issue a statement. But for now, we haven’t."



The family of the musician is still hopeful that their beloved will one day return to them, but until then, no funeral service will be held for the singer even after seven years of his disappearance.



“Now it is only rumours that he has been declared dead. If he has been declared dead, fine, so be it but we the family are yet to receive anything official from the Ghana police,” Castro's father added.



