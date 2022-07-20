Famous British singer, Elton John discloses his desire to work with Burna Boy

Elton gushes over Burna Boy

Burna Boy goes on Elton John’s podcast show

Elton John says he loves African music



Burna Boy talks about his new album



British singer and songwriter, Elton John, has said he is open to working with Nigerian musician, Burna Boy.



According to the veteran artiste on his Rocket Hour podcast, Burna Boy is one artiste he would love to work with because he brings him so much joy.



“You are the one artist that I really would love to do something with, because you really make me happy, and your music is just so fantastic,” he noted.



“I’ve played eight tracks of you already on the Rocket Hour. So, we go back a long way on the Rocket Hour with you.

“I would love one day to catch up and do something in the studio with you. It would be an honor for me to do that,” he said.



Elton, furthermore, praised African music saying “African music is so well-known now, it’s not just world music.”



Burna Boy who was present on Elton’s show made Elton aware he was willing and ready to work with him.



Should the Nigerian Giant’s collaboration with Elton surface, he will join the tall list of celebrities he has worked with like Sam Smith, Beyonce, Major Lazor, J Hus, Pop Smoke, Mahalia, DJ Snake, Ed Sheeran, Jorja Smith, Rita Ora, Stormzy and among other artistes.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



ADA/BB