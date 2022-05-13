0
Menu
Entertainment

Famous Nollywood star Gbenga Richards reported dead

Gbenga Richards Nigerian star Gbenga dead

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comic actors solicit funds for Gbenga Richards

Social media users mourn Gbenga Richards

Gbenga dies from an undisclosed illness

Popular Nigerian actor known to play the villain in movies, Gbenga Richards, has been reported dead by some Nigerian websites.

According to sources, the renowned thespian died on May 12, 2022, after a long battle with an illness that hasn’t been made public.

Somewhere last year, some comic actors, Ime Bishop Umoh aka Okon, and Emmanuel Ehumadu, known widely as Labista, requested donations to support the actor’s recovery from an undisclosed illness.

After news of his death was announced, some stars have taken to social media to extend their condolences to his family.

Richards’ first appearance as an actor was to represent Nigeria with Hubert Ogunde at the Second World Black and African Festival of African Culture (FESTAC) in 1977.

He also featured in blockbuster movies like ‘Sango’, ‘Mirror in the Sun’, ‘Betrayal by Love’, ‘Fighting Machine’ and a host of others.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Chairman Wontumi questions Delay over hardship complains
Chairman Wontumi blasts Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's aide
Fameye causes commotion at airport
My children are not into politics - Frema Osei-Opare
Snake enters Foso Training College dormitory, bites the 'balls' of young man
Bishop Ayensu's 'mental illness' denied him Chaplain General position - Asiedu Nketia
PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer, National Chairman
Wontumi dumps Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay
4 major things Ofori-Atta said about the economy
GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win GPL