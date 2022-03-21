0
Fancy Gadam claps back at King Ayisoba

Fancy Gadam Smile Tamale based artiste, Fancy Gadam

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fancy Gadam throws jabs at King Ayisoba

King Ayisoba claims filling a stadium is not an accomplishment

Fancy Gadam thrills fans at Tamale Sports Stadium

Fancy Gadam has clapped back at King Ayisoba for saying that filling the seats of a stadium for a music show is not an accomplishment.

The ‘Kologo’ musician disclosed on One Base TV that “Filling a stadium does not make you a champion. A champion is someone who sells shows globally. I’ve been awarded artiste of the year in Ghana and I am well-travelled with my music.”

In a rebuttal on Hitz News at 1, Fancy Gadam whose shows at the Tamale Sports Stadium have been massively patronised, questioned King Ayisoba's narrative.

“If King Ayisoba says doing music is not about filling major avenues then what is it about, he should tell us?” he said.

The ‘Total Cheat’ hit-maker added that the dream of every artiste is to make sure they are getting the numbers whenever they hold concerts.

“It is his opinion because I believe strongly that, it is the dream of every artiste to fill up all big avenues because it tells you who you are as an artiste, and how you are loved by the people,” he added.

However, Fancy Gadam has added that an artiste does music for the populace and not necessarily for themselves, thus, encouraging their fans to back them with their complete support when they host events.

“I believe that, when you are doing music, you are not doing it for yourself, you are doing it for the people, and that is when you organize concerts and the people will come out to show you, love,” he told Ibrahim Ben-Bako.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
