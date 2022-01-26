Fancy Gadam must humble himself to me as his father – Maccasio

Fancy Gadam

Ghanaian Hip hop, Hiplife, and Afropop recording Artist and Entrepreneur Sherif Abdul Majeed, known by his stage name Maccasio has described his colleague Mujahid Ahmed Bello known widely as Fancy Gadam as his son.

He disclosed on Accra-based Okay FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that he has no problem if his son decides to feature in any concert he organizes.



“As you said, when Samini was hosting his show, his son came through. My show is also available so if my son can also come through there is no problem. I don’t have to necessarily invite him. He must give honour to the father”, he urged.

Asked whether he nurtured Fancy Gadam for which reason he refers to him as his son, he disclosed that he does not necessarily need to do that before referring to him as such.



“I don’t need to groom him before I can refer to him as my son. He is just fortunate because people got to know him in the urban centres before us. People thought he was the pacesetter but there were others before him. I am nowhere to let people know that the King himself is in town. Base 69 is at every corner of Ghana. Fancy Gadam knew I was the King before he joined the industry”, he stressed.