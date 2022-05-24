Fancy Gadam unconcerned about awards snub

Ghanaian Musician, Fancy Gadam

Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste Fancy Gadam says he is not worried about the recent awards snub as he remains focused on serving his fans with good music.

Fancy Gadam, who won the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) Most Popular Song of the Year in 2018 with his “Total Cheat” single, has not won any major laurels despite receiving a couple of nominations.



There were media reports suggesting that Fancy Gadam was not happy about his recent snub, especially having been looked down upon by the VGMA board in the “Artiste of the Year” category.



But Fancy Gadam, in an interview, stated that awards were not his major focus and he was poised to build a solid fan base.

“The ultimate thing in this music business is having people to support your music. For me, I feel getting an award is a plus, but getting the masses to believe in your music is the most important thing.



“I am not worried about not receiving awards in recent times because I just consider it a plus,” he told GNA Entertainment.



Fancy Gadam over the weekend held a successful concert in Madina, having thrilled fans with his superb stagecraft.