Fans commend Kuami Eugene for 'upgrading' his wardrobe

Singer Kuami Eugene

Popular artiste dragged for his basic looks at public appearances

Singer sends a message to his critics over his outfit



What Kuami Eugene wore to 2022VGMA



Kuami Eugene has on different platforms stated that he is not moved by comments from fashion critics who say he "doesn't know how to dress". He has refused to accept this tag but instead channelled his energy into producing good tunes which have earned him several awards and recognitions.



In an interview with Joy News in April 2021, the award-winning singer sent a message to critics who always comment negatively about his style of dressing. He stated that they do not have the right to criticize him.



"I wear what makes me happy. My happiness counts...nobody even has the right to worry about how someone expresses or puts their image out there...give them room to express themselves. It is just that here, we have too many problems and we don't care about them. We happen to care about people's problems instead of ours," he said.

Fans who have been monitoring Eugene's social media pages, however, have observed that the Rockstar has up his game when it comes to his wardrobe.



The 'Take Away' crooner has been serving killer looks and fashion inspiration with his well put together outfits. Simply put, Kuami has finally understood the assignment and proven critics wrong.



A typical Kuami Eugene doesn't overdress, he loves to throw on a simple T-Shirt over a pair of jeans and off he goes. However, fans say such looks are basic for an artiste of his calibre and status in the music industry.



Reacting to the singer's post on June 7 that captured him rocking an orange tracksuit, fans commended the 'upgrade' but as expected, some followers also tried to get under his skin.



A Facebook handler @Israel Jones had this to say to Eugene, "You nearly dressed well."

At this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, the singer pulled off on the red carpet in an all black Dialy Paper outfit. Many claimed that he looked like a ninja but speaking to GhanaWeb's reporter, Paula Amma Broni, he noted that there was an inspiration behind his look.



"People will find it difficult to identify me. It is me. Somebody just told me that the way I walk...everybody knows me, I mean. It actually shows that you know me that much. This was actually a test," the singer explained.



