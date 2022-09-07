Fans go ‘gaga’ over Sarkodie’s incoming project, ‘JAMZ’

Sarkodie

Fans of Ghanaian Rapper, Sarkodie could not hide their excitement after he made it known to the public of his new project, JAMZ.

The Rapper on Monday, September 5,2022 took to social media to announce that his new project will be released on November 11, 2022.



He also made it known that the project JAMZ, was a full album.

This got his fans excited, indicating that they missed Sarkodie a lot since he had not dropped any major project this year.



He posted a video of the new project and captioned it, “New Project ‘JAMZ’ out 11:11:22”.